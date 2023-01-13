Corpus named VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for New North Inc.

Juan Corpus, an established leader of diversity initiatives within the region, will join New North Inc. as vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion beginning Feb. 6.

In the role, Corpus will lead New North’s current DEI initiatives, assist northeast Wisconsin organizations with diversity portions of their ESG plans and mentor local partners on their respective DEI journeys. He also will collaborate with the six statewide minority chambers of commerce to develop a Diversity Digital Hub, strengthening regional connections to each organization. Additionally, Corpus will work to bring resources into the region, establish microgrants to minority non-profit organizations and direct messaging through social-media channels, among other initiatives.

Corpus comes to New North following nearly a quarter-century at Humana in a variety of areas and progressively ascending roles. Most recently, he served as senior culture and engagement consultant for Group IT of the health insurance company, a position which saw him develop plans, implement strategy and manage projects in all areas of culture, including well-being, associate experience and inclusion and diversity. Corpus also worked collaboratively with Humana’s human resources team, culture teams and the Office of Inclusion and Diversity.

His work experience at Humana includes time in the areas of customer service, network administration, specialty benefits process analysis, national regulatory legislative implementation, special investigations unit processes, claims cost management and consumer experience process improvement.

Corpus has extensive volunteer experience in the community and workplace, much of it centered around diversity and inclusion efforts. He co-founded the Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin in January 2021, becoming its president in 2022, and is a current board member of Casa ALBA Melanie, a hub for members of the Green Bay Hispanic community. At Humana, Corpus co-led the Green Bay Inclusion and Diversity Council for a decade and was vice president of the UNIDOS Network Resource Group the past two-plus years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Corpus has been a member of the UWGB Alumni Advisory Board since 2020.

Corpus also has participated in the Students of Color mentor programs at UW-Green Bay and St. Norbert College.