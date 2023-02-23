Portion of Bayshore mall parking garage collapses

The ramp of a parking garage has collapsed near Trader Joe’s at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

The third floor of the building collapsed into the first around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, North Shore Fire Rescue Chief Robert Whittaker said at a news conference on Thursday. Crews dug up rubble after multiple cars were buried under snow and concrete, but no people were found, he added.

Fire crews haven’t determined the cause of the collapse, but the chief said he suspected heavy snowfall. Buildings go through fire inspections annually, but parking garages aren’t checked as often, he added.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team lead a search after the structure collapsed on multiple cars.

Crews from MFD and North Shore Fire Rescue blocked off access to the Silver Spring Parking Garage. Video showed rubble and snow blocking part of the parking garage.

The center has 1.1 million square feet of space and was designed by Baltimore-based Development Design Group and Milwaukee-based EUA. Crews from Hunzinger Construction wrapped up the project around October 2021.