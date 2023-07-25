Miron promotes Orcholski to project executive in Milwaukee office

Miron Construction has promoted Sam Orcholski to project executive at its Milwaukee office.

Orcholski has been with Miron since 2020 and has served as project manager and senior project manager. He is responsible for guiding project management teams and their projects throughout the preconstruction and construction process. Orcholski leverages his extensive background in construction self-performance to execute complex projects while serving as a leader and mentor to his team.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in construction engineering and business management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering and National Society of Professional Engineers, and supporter of the Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.