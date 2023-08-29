The Daily Reporter 2023 Newsmakers of the Year announced

Listen to this article Listen to this article

More than 50 combined construction professionals and companies will be recognized this year in The Daily Reporter’s 2023 Newsmakers of the Year. The awards ceremony is on Oct. 19 at the Harley-Davidson Museum at 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee.

Madison-based Findorff won the Builder of the Year title, given to the state’s heavyweight contractor pulling off massive projects.

Congratulations to Dan Swanson, VP Preconstruction, Executive Project Manager of Janesville-based JP Cullen & Sons, who will receive the Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award. These winners take on large projects and serve as mentors or other contributors to the industry, all while making positive headlines across the industry.

Seven up-and-coming pros are named Rising Young Professionals of the Year. They represent firms such as Mortenson, Greenfire Management Services, Walbec Group and Bray Architects. One young professional was recognized as an Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin apprentice.

Of course, this is only a handful from many newsmakers The Daily Reporter recognizes in 2023. The list includes project executives and managers, estimators, communicators, innovators and supers. Check out the entire list on our events page.

Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award Dan Swanson – JP Cullen

Builder of the Year Findorff

Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Communicator of the Year Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.

Construction Manager of the Year Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Engineer of the Year Sean Race – WisDOT

Estimator of the Year David Baran – JP Cullen

Estimator of the Year Bill Schlie – Findorff

Estimator of the Year Andy Seiter – Hunzinger Construction

Estimator of the Year Chris Meulemans – Miron Construction

Executive of the Year Ben Wanta – U.S. Vet General Contracting

Innovator of the Year Gardner Builders

Innovator of the Year empowHER

Pawsitive Impact of the Year The Mighty Thor – U.S. Vet General Contracting

Project Executive of the Year Greg Manzetti – Findorff

Project Executive of the Year Rob Myers – Mortenson

Project Manager of the Year Dan Semrad – Boldt

Project Manager of the Year Tim King – Mead & Hunt

Project Manager of the Year Craig Hanson – J.F. Ahern

Project Manager of the Year Jake Miller – Moore Construction Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year Michelle Perttunen – Mortenson

Rising Young Professional of the Year Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year Luke Mikula – JP Cullen

Rising Young Professional of the Year Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Rising Young Professional of the Year Cam Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year Olivia Schulte – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship

Rising Young Professional of the Year Nathan Derks – Bray Architects

Safety Professional of the Year Nick Femal – Findorff

Safety Professional of the Year Jeremy Brunhoefer – J.F. Ahern

Safety Professional of the Year Sara Gorenchan – Miron Construction

Senior Project Manager of the Year Dave Chmielewski – Findorff

Senior Project Manager of the Year Derek Burdick – Findorff

Senior Project Manager of the Year Matt Berth – J.F. Ahern

Super Super of the Year Steve Hordyk – Mortenson

Super Super of the Year Mike Holl – Greenfire Management Services

Super Super of the Year Brandon Hill – JP Cullen

Super Super of the Year Jeff Hatzenbeller – VJS Construction Services

Super Super of the Year Jared Write – Tri-North Builders

Super Super of the Year Nick Molnar – Findorff

Super Super of the Year Shane Scoles – Boldt

Super Super of the Year John Griffin – Miron Construction

Super Super of the Year Dan Parente – Hunzinger Construction

Teacher of the Year Morgan Aune – Tri-North Builders, Little Builders Day School

Team Leader of the Year Dan Schneider – Miron Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year Mike Malloy – Mortenson

Unsung Hero of the Year Jennifer (Jenny) Rzepiejewski – VJS Construction Services

Unsung Hero of the Year Matt Rosch – Duffek Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year Kevin Dempsey – Findorff

Woman-Owned Businesses of the Year Allyson Nemec – Quorum Architects

Workforce Development Provider of the Year Hooper Corp.