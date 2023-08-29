The Daily Reporter 2023 Newsmakers of the Year announced

More than 50 combined construction professionals and companies will be recognized this year in The Daily Reporter’s 2023 Newsmakers of the Year. The awards ceremony is on Oct. 19 at the Harley-Davidson Museum at 400 W. Canal St., Milwaukee.
Madison-based Findorff won the Builder of the Year title, given to the state’s heavyweight contractor pulling off massive projects.
Congratulations to Dan Swanson, VP Preconstruction, Executive Project Manager of Janesville-based JP Cullen & Sons, who will receive the Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award. These winners take on large projects and serve as mentors or other contributors to the industry, all while making positive headlines across the industry.
Seven up-and-coming pros are named Rising Young Professionals of the Year. They represent firms such as Mortenson, Greenfire Management Services, Walbec Group and Bray Architects. One young professional was recognized as an Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin apprentice.
Of course, this is only a handful from many newsmakers The Daily Reporter recognizes in 2023. The list includes project executives and managers, estimators, communicators, innovators and supers. Check out the entire list on our events page.
Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award Dan Swanson – JP Cullen
Builder of the Year Findorff
Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen
Communicator of the Year Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.
Construction Manager of the Year Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual
Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt
Engineer of the Year Sean Race – WisDOT
Estimator of the Year David Baran – JP Cullen
Estimator of the Year Bill Schlie – Findorff
Estimator of the Year Andy Seiter – Hunzinger Construction
Estimator of the Year Chris Meulemans – Miron Construction
Executive of the Year Ben Wanta – U.S. Vet General Contracting
Innovator of the Year Gardner Builders
Innovator of the Year empowHER
Pawsitive Impact of the Year The Mighty Thor – U.S. Vet General Contracting
Project Executive of the Year Greg Manzetti – Findorff
Project Executive of the Year Rob Myers – Mortenson
Project Manager of the Year Dan Semrad – Boldt
Project Manager of the Year Tim King – Mead & Hunt
Project Manager of the Year Craig Hanson – J.F. Ahern
Project Manager of the Year Jake Miller – Moore Construction Services
Rising Young Professional of the Year Michelle Perttunen – Mortenson
Rising Young Professional of the Year Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services
Rising Young Professional of the Year Luke Mikula – JP Cullen
Rising Young Professional of the Year Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group
Rising Young Professional of the Year Cam Evans – Findorff
Rising Young Professional of the Year Olivia Schulte – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship
Rising Young Professional of the Year Nathan Derks – Bray Architects
Safety Professional of the Year Nick Femal – Findorff
Safety Professional of the Year Jeremy Brunhoefer – J.F. Ahern
Safety Professional of the Year Sara Gorenchan – Miron Construction
Senior Project Manager of the Year Dave Chmielewski – Findorff
Senior Project Manager of the Year Derek Burdick – Findorff
Senior Project Manager of the Year Matt Berth – J.F. Ahern
Super Super of the Year Steve Hordyk – Mortenson
Super Super of the Year Mike Holl – Greenfire Management Services
Super Super of the Year Brandon Hill – JP Cullen
Super Super of the Year Jeff Hatzenbeller – VJS Construction Services
Super Super of the Year Jared Write – Tri-North Builders
Super Super of the Year Nick Molnar – Findorff
Super Super of the Year Shane Scoles – Boldt
Super Super of the Year John Griffin – Miron Construction
Super Super of the Year Dan Parente – Hunzinger Construction
Teacher of the Year Morgan Aune – Tri-North Builders, Little Builders Day School
Team Leader of the Year Dan Schneider – Miron Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year Mike Malloy – Mortenson
Unsung Hero of the Year Jennifer (Jenny) Rzepiejewski – VJS Construction Services
Unsung Hero of the Year Matt Rosch – Duffek Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year Kevin Dempsey – Findorff
Woman-Owned Businesses of the Year Allyson Nemec – Quorum Architects
Workforce Development Provider of the Year Hooper Corp.