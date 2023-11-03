Listen to this article Listen to this article

Five building projects left off the state budget roster this year, including an African-American cultural center and a soccer field in Milwaukee, might get off the ground after Gov. Tony Evers announced a funding boost.

Evers on Thursday announced $36.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would be invested in building projects in Janesville, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Door County. In spring, members of the Joint Finance Committee on a party line vote rejected the projects while deciding on the 2023-25 capital budget.

The following projects will receive funding:

$15 million for the Janesville Sports and Convention Center, which officials said will generate around $23 million for the local community

$9.3 million for Iron District Milwaukee to build a soccer stadium in downtown Milwaukee

$7 million for the Green Bay National Railroad Museum

$5 million for the Bronzeville Center of the Arts to redevelop the former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources office in Milwaukee into an African American culture and history center

$330,000 for upgraded dormitory facilities for the Door County Peninsula Players Theatre, which will create dorms for the company

Iron District developers say their soccer stadium will have local impact in tens of millions

Jim Kacmarcik, the chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, expressed his team’s gratitude to the governor. His company owns the rights to a future Milwaukee United Soccer League Championship franchise and is partnered with Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group on the development of Iron District Milwaukee.

“We want to thank Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for believing in our vision and this project. Milwaukee and Wisconsin are hungry for professional soccer, which is evident by the more than 200,000 votes that were cast for our name the team competition,” Kacmarcik added.

The backing of the governor’s office and state of Wisconsin would help with “bringing the Iron District Milwaukee to fruition and delivering a catalytic development,” he noted.

S.R. Mills, the CEO of Bear Real Estate Group, said his group has been talking with the governor’s office about the local and statewide impact of the project.

Developers estimated the project will generate around $40 million annually and create 588 jobs, which will total more than $23 in annual payroll for Wisconsin workers.

“The open dialogue that we’ve had with the Governor’s office, has been important for sharing our goals and vision for this project. While we’re more than thankful for this grant, we’re also thankful for the opportunity to tell our story about the positive local and statewide impact this will have,” Mills said.

The Iron District will be in the Westown neighborhood bordered by North 6th, North 10th and West Michigan Streets. The project is centered around an 8,000-seat stadium, which will also be the home pitch for Marquette University’s men’s and women’s soccer clubs.

Investment means a revamp for the Bronzeville Center of the Arts project

Another project assisted by Evers’ allocation was the Bronzeville Center of the Arts (BCA), which is leading a redevelopment of the former DNR building at 2300 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The center, which would serve as a platform for local artists and a tourist destination, will receive $5 million.

In March, BCA’s developers requested $54.9 million from the state during the biennial budget vote. Members of the State Building Commission voted 4-4 to reject the motion, which included the governor’s request for $5 million in cash.

Kristen Hardy, chair of the BCA board, thanked the governor in a statement as BCA receives community feedback and continues its design process.

“We are grateful to Gov. Evers for his continued support of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts and our vision for a destination arts museum that increases our collective knowledge of and engagement with African American art, art history and artists,” Hardy added. “As we continue the design process and evaluate community feedback, this announcement is a major step toward making our vision a reality.”

BCA will also continue work on its Gallery 507 project, the first of the center’s development in Bronzeville, Hardy said. The project will open in 2024, she added.

Milwaukee-based M&E Architects + Engineers will design the center with the help of HGA. Emem Group is the owner’s representative.

Construction study backs up state of Wisconsin’s investment

Citing a study by the Associated General Contractors, the governor’s office said the total $36 million investment will support a projected 400 jobs and generate $68 million in economic activity.

According to the report, every dollar in construction spending turns out to be $1.81 of economic activity in Wisconsin. Every million dollars of construction spending creates 12 jobs supported in the state’s economy, the study added.

Evers said in a statement the five projects will have long-term impact on the state economy and economic development in communities like Green Bay and Janesville.

“From creating a premier cultural tourism destination to welcome visitors from across our state and country to providing educational and entertainment opportunities for students and visitors folks of all ages, these projects were clearly missed opportunities during the Capital Budget process, and the economic impact of these investments will pay dividends for our future economic success,” Evers added.