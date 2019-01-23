Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: The Pointe at East Mequon Corporate Centre

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 23, 2019 1:39 pm

The Pointe is to be built on the last open lot at the East Mequon Corporate Center and will be the first new office building put up in the north suburban market in the past 15 years.

