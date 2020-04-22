Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Appeals court rules against Menomonee Falls subcontractor in breach of contract claim

Appeals court rules against Menomonee Falls subcontractor in breach of contract claim

By: Michaela Paukner April 22, 2020 11:37 am

A Menomonee Falls subcontractor is finding no relief in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit alleging breach of contract. The company was deemed to have done nothing wrong when it decided not to use Skyrise Construction Group as a subcontractor for a housing project near UW Oshkosh.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo