James Peterson elected to roadbuilders hall of fame

A national roadbuilders group has unanimously elected Medford’s James Peterson into its Transportation Development Hall of Fame.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association selected Peterson, who is vice president of roadbuilder James Peterson Sons, to join the organization’s hall of fame, an honor that recognizes his contribution to, and leadership in, the industry.

“Jim has contributed his time and efforts to the Wisconsin and national transportation construction

industries for many years and he is very deserving of this prestigious honor,” said Pat Goss, executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association.

A fifth generation company, James Peterson Sons began in the 1930s with a homemade scaper pulled by a team of horses. The company now designs and builds transportation systems, in addition to performing commercial and residential projects, excavation, stormwater management and railroad grading.

Peterson previously served as president of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association in 1986 and 2006, served as president of ARTBA’s contractors division and was chairman of a national committee for the trade group. He also previously served as chairman of TRIP, a transportation research group.

“I was proud to support Jim Peterson’s selection for the 2020 Class of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association Hall of Fame,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, in a statement. “Jim has carried on a family tradition of providing good, family-supporting jobs to Wisconsinites and works collaboratively with his employees to maintain a positive and strong company culture. Jim has been an incredible resource in my advocacy of federal support for the improvement of roads and bridges throughout Wisconsin.”