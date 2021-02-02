Kahler Slater promotes Piette to vice president

Kahler Slater, an architecture, interior design, environmental branding and strategic advisory services firm, has announced the promotion of Jeff Piette, AIA, to vice president.

With this promotion, Piette will serve on Kahler Slater’s nine-person Strategic Planning Team responsible for setting the long-term direction of the firm and overseeing Kahler Slater’s strategic plan.

Piette has been part of the Kahler Slater team for 27 years and has served as the team leader of the Higher Education and Sports + Recreation studio for the past 13 years. He has dedicated his career to designing community and collegiate sports, recreation and wellness environments.