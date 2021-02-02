Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Kahler Slater promotes Piette to vice president

Kahler Slater promotes Piette to vice president

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 2, 2021 1:29 pm

Jeff Piette

Jeff Piette

Kahler Slater, an architecture, interior design, environmental branding and strategic advisory services firm, has announced the promotion of Jeff Piette, AIA, to vice president.

With this promotion, Piette will serve on Kahler Slater’s nine-person Strategic Planning Team responsible for setting the long-term direction of the firm and overseeing Kahler Slater’s strategic plan.

 

Piette has been part of the Kahler Slater team for 27 years and has served as the team leader of the Higher Education and Sports + Recreation studio for the past 13 years. He has dedicated his career to designing community and collegiate sports, recreation and wellness environments.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo