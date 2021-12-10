400 gallons of oil spilled into Menomonee River in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Crews with Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu are working to clean up an oil spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said in a statement that Komatsu, a company based in Japan, spilled 400 gallons of oil into a storm sewer drain at its facility in Milwaukee last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. A sheen of oil has been spotted at several places on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers, according to the Milwaukee Riverkeeper, an organization that advocates for water protection.

Komatsu called the spill a ” very regrettable accident.” The company said in a statement that staff initially thought the spill was small, but realized in recent days that it was larger.

The company is trying to clean up the spill by cleaning the storm sewer and placing absorbent booms on the Menomonee River. It has also employed a boat and vacuum truck to remove oil.