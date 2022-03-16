Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Work to start on I-43 Rock Freeway project next week (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 16, 2022 8:18 pm

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $15.4 million contract to resurface I-43 from Moorland Road to the Hale Interchange and to replace the bridge deck the northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue.

