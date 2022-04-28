Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
PSC approves $620M in solar farms in phase two of Alliant's clean energy plan

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 28, 2022 1:46 pm

Wisconsin regulators approved Alliant Energy's plan on Thursday to spend about $620 million to develop six new solar farms and close two coal plants in the second phase of a plan to spend $1.5 billion on renewable energy.

