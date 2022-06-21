Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

By: Associated Press June 21, 2022 11:02 am

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, which then allows him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

