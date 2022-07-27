Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax (access required)

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax (access required)

By: Associated Press July 27, 2022 10:51 am

Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won't raise gas taxes, as his challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles at groups that backed increasing gas taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo