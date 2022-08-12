Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / In Biden’s big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction (access required)

In Biden’s big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction (access required)

By: Associated Press August 12, 2022 9:42 am

The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo