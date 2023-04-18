Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Lunda wins $62M bridge repair project in Minnesota (access required)

Lunda wins $62M bridge repair project in Minnesota (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 18, 2023 12:07 pm

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has awarded Lunda Construction Co. a $62 million contract to repair a bridge along a segment of Interstate 494 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo