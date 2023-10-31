Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee mayor will speak at Building Advantage career fair at Fiserv Forum

By: Ethan Duran//October 31, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Milwaukee mayor will speak at Building Advantage career fair at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee area students engage with representatives from the Sprinkler Fitters Local 183 at Building Advantage's previous Construction Career Fair event at Fiserv Forum in 2022.

Milwaukee mayor will speak at Building Advantage career fair at Fiserv Forum

By: Ethan Duran//October 31, 2023//

Listen to this article

More than 1,000 students from Milwaukee area high schools on Thursday will get a taste for registered apprenticeships and construction careers at Building Advantage’s annual Construction Career Fair at the Fiserv Forum.

The career fair will feature speeches by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council President Dan Bukiewicz and WRTP | Big Step Apprenticeship Coordinator Jose Luevano. The event is closed to the public.

Students from Milwaukee and Waukesha County will engage with trade activities and meet the local union building and construction trades, commercial contractors and other local organizations.

The union construction industry understands the importance of promoting and normalizing “earn as you learn” construction trade careers,” Building Advantage officials said. Engaging with young people, counselors and parents at events such as the career fair is the first step toward increasing Milwaukee’s construction workforce, officials added.

The event will commence before National Apprenticeship Week, which is between Nov. 13 and 19 this year.

Related Content

West Allis Plan Commission gives thumbs up to Mandel Group’s 51-unit apartment proposal

Mandel Group's latest proposal will be located next to the existing SoNa Lofts, joining a wave of multifamily [...]

October 27, 2023

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

A Milwaukee commission approved plans for a high rise apartment building proposed by developer New Land Enterp[...]

October 26, 2023

Displaced tenants reach settlement with Community Within the Corridor developers

Displaced residents of the Community Within the Corridor in Milwaukee are receiving a class action settlement [...]

October 26, 2023

Wangard Partners will build two more apartment buildings near the Locklyn Apartments

An additional 46 apartment units will enter a hot housing market in Oconomowoc.

October 19, 2023

Construction Inclusion Week shares resources for building a diverse workforce

Construction Inclusion Week is expected to have more than 5,000 participating firms this year.

October 19, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: CG Schmidt, Bray Architects lead Ixonia Elementary School expansion

The project is the first phase of a $38.65 million referendum held in the spring.

October 18, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles