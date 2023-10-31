Listen to this article Listen to this article

More than 1,000 students from Milwaukee area high schools on Thursday will get a taste for registered apprenticeships and construction careers at Building Advantage’s annual Construction Career Fair at the Fiserv Forum.

The career fair will feature speeches by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council President Dan Bukiewicz and WRTP | Big Step Apprenticeship Coordinator Jose Luevano. The event is closed to the public.

Students from Milwaukee and Waukesha County will engage with trade activities and meet the local union building and construction trades, commercial contractors and other local organizations.

The union construction industry understands the importance of promoting and normalizing “earn as you learn” construction trade careers,” Building Advantage officials said. Engaging with young people, counselors and parents at events such as the career fair is the first step toward increasing Milwaukee’s construction workforce, officials added.

The event will commence before National Apprenticeship Week, which is between Nov. 13 and 19 this year.