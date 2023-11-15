Sumaiyah Clark nominated as Milwaukee County chief equity officer

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has announced the appointment of Sumaiyah Clark to the position of chief equity officer for the Milwaukee County Office of Equity. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will consider the confirmation of Clark as early as December.

Clark has over 20 years of progressive advancement, community development, social justice and equity advocacy experience. Most recently, she worked in the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for the last five years, creating and executing multi-year strategies that encompass all facets of planning, budgeting, program development, community engagement, outreach and advocacy initiatives. She also co-authored Milwaukee County DHHS’ first Workplace Equity & Inclusion Statement, as well as developed a DEI Readiness Assessment and DEI Audit Tool to assess current workplace policies and procedures.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Concordia University. She also has a Graduate Certificate from Marquette University in Applied Anthropology and Neighborhood Resourcing. She has previous work experience with both the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

Clark currently serves on the boards for several organizations, including the I Have a Dream Foundation, UW-Milwaukee Trauma in Our Community, MPS Partnership for the Arts & Humanities, and the MA’RUF Nonprofit Organization.