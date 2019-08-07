Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Building Commission OKs repairs to Capitol dome, $7M worth of work to Waupun prison

Building Commission OKs repairs to Capitol dome, $7M worth of work to Waupun prison

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 7, 2019 3:30 pm

The State Building Commission on Wednesday approved projects to repair the State Capitol dome, improve a prison in Waupun and install a backup heating system at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo