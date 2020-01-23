Evers unveils plan to tackle Wisconsin’s farm troubles

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers extolled lawmakers during his State of the State speech Wednesday to work together to respond to the state’s farm troubles, calling a special session of the Legislature as part of a three-prong attack to tackle the problem that’s seen a record number of bankruptcies and farmer suicides.

The Democratic Evers also said he was signing an executive order to set up a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw what he said would be “fair, impartial maps for the Legislature to take up next year.”

Evers is entering his second year as governor, faced with an often uncooperative Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers and Republicans have found little common ground so far and responses to his speech on Wednesday broke largely along partisan lines.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald both rejected the nonpartisan redistricting commission. The constitution gives the Legislature the power to draw up maps, although they said the panel, just like anyone else, could submit ideas.

“He can form whatever kind of fake, phony partisan process he wants to create, but I have no doubt in the end we will do it the way we have always have, which is to follow the constitution,” Vos said.

The Legislature is charged with drawing new maps following the census every 10 years and will do it again in 2021. They would not have to consider the maps drawn up by the commission Evers is establishing, but it gives him a way to push the issue for a year. Polls show voters support nonpartisan redistricting. Democrats have blamed the current maps, drawn by Republicans in 2011, for giving the GOP an unfair advantage by gerrymandering districts in their own favor.

“We can choose to relitigate past political tussles, or we can choose to transcend animosity to rise and greet the problems before us,” Evers said in his speech in the Assembly chamber attended by lawmakers from both the Senate and Assembly, members of the state Supreme Court, the governor’s administration and others.

Evers urged action to help farmers, noting that Wisconsin loses an average of two dairy farms a day and lost a third of its dairy farms between 2011 and 2018.

“And for each day we delay, the challenges will get harder and harder,” Evers said.

Evers called for the session to begin next week to take up bills that he said would invest in farmers, agricultural industries and rural places. Republicans who control the Legislature are under no obligation to take up any of the measures. They didn’t debate gun control bills Evers called a special session to consider last year.

But Fitzgerald said he was “all ears” to the idea of a special session.

“We’re all looking for ways to do better when it comes to ag,” said Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress. “There have been a number of proposals by the Legislature but I’m all ears on what the governor has to offer. It sounds like he’s been working on something comprehensive so absolutely I think the Legislature should take time to see what the special session includes and work on those bills.”

Vos said he would look at the proposals.

“If he’s a newfound convert that rural Wisconsin has problems, of course we’re going to listen,” Vos said.

Evers said one bill would set up a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports with the goal of increasing dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024. Another would add staff employees at UW Extension to ensure farmers and agricultural industries have partners and support close to home. A third proposal would expand the state’s Farm-to-School program by helping to connect farmers and the food they produce with universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses throughout Wisconsin. Still another proposal would establish a program to help connect farmers with mental-health services.

Evers also said he was setting up a new Office of Rural Prosperity to help people navigate state programs and resources meant for rural places, businesses and workers. He’s also establishing a blue-ribbon commission to promote agriculture and rural economic prosperity and develop long-term plans on how to help rural communities.

There’s little time for the Legislature to act, making it unlikely that much of what the Democrat Evers wants will get done. The Assembly plans to adjourn for the year next month, and the Senate will wrap up shortly after that.

“We’ve got work to do,” Evers told lawmakers. “There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation.”

Evers announced that he was signing an executive order setting up a task force to study student debt in Wisconsin and ways to make college more affordable.

He called on the Legislature to place a cap on the cost of insulin, close the so-called “dark store” loophole that lowers property taxes for large retail stores, reduce vaping among young people and keep “forever chemical” PFAS out of the water supply.

Evers recounted accomplishments of his first year, including spending more on education and roads, cutting income taxes 10% and issuing pardons for the first time in six years and visiting six prisons. Former Gov. Scott Walker didn’t pardon anyone and never visited a prison.