LABOR PAINS: Sunbelt fires back at Local 139's NLRB complaint

LABOR PAINS: Sunbelt fires back at Local 139’s NLRB complaint

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 9, 2020 3:30 pm

The equipment lender Sunbelt Rentals is pushing back against a federal attempt to force it back to the bargaining table with a Wisconsin labor union.

