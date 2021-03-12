Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Building commission to take up Evers’ capital budget Wednesday

Building commission to take up Evers’ capital budget Wednesday

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 12, 2021 3:24 pm

The Wisconsin State Building Commission is planning to meet on Wednesday to take up Gov. Tony Evers' proposed capital budget, which calls for setting aside $2.4 billion for a new engineering building at UW-Madison, a state office building in Milwaukee and various other projects.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo