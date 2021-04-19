Masonry Alliance names award-winning projects

The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance has announced the winning projects for the 2021 Excellence in Masonry Awards.

A panel of judges from around the state evaluated the entries based on design creativity, visual impact and acceptance, inspiring material usage and lastly the utilization of masonry. The 2021 Excellence in Masonry Awards will be honored during the AIA Wisconsin’s Virtual Conference on Thursday, April 29.

Winners are:

Best of Concrete Masonry

Kenneth & Ardyce Heiting Community Stadium (Marshfield)

Best of Clay Masonry

Jules Verne at Epic (Verona)

Best of Natural Stone

Harvest Haven Barn (Fitchburg)

Merit in Concrete Masonry

DoMUS Apartments (Milwaukee)

Merit in Clay Masonry

Indigo Hotel (Madison)

Merit in Natural Stone

Ripon College – Willmore Center (Ripon)

Restoration Award

University of Wisconsin Stout – Bowman Hall (Menomonie)

The Dennis Wilichowski Craftsmanship Award

Jules Verne at Epic (Verona)

Best of Show

Bank First National (Oshkosh)

The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance, the oldest masonry association in the United States, is dedicated to promoting masonry construction in Wisconsin. WMA seeks to maintain a legislative, professional and community awareness that will in return reward our members, our industry and our nation.

For additional information on WMA, visit the www.wma-online.org.