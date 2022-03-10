Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high (access required)

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high (access required)

By: Associated Press March 10, 2022 9:08 am

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% in the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo