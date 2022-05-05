Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas

By: Associated Press May 5, 2022 4:21 pm

Following through on a campaign promise, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy aimed at holding industrial polluters accountable for damage done to poor and minority neighborhoods.

