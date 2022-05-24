Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff May 24, 2022 3:43 pm

Plans for this project call for overhauling a 30-year-old office building in downtown Menasha and adding a fourth story. Eventually, the mixed-use development will have commercial space in its basement and on its first floor. The second, third and fourth floors will have 14 apartments in total. Demolition of the building’s interior is already underway.

