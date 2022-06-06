Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations (access required)

Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations (access required)

By: Associated Press June 6, 2022 9:47 am

A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo