Sen. Ron Johnson says climate change is ‘scare mongering,’ minimized Russian disinformation

Last Monday at a Milwaukee Press Club event, Sen. Ron Johnson attacked U.S. climate change policy, minimized Russian disinformation, says he will continue to support President Donald Trump if tapped as Republican nominee, and deflected questions about his ties to a GOP megadonor who collects Nazi memorabilia.

Calling climate change “fear mongering by the radical left,” Johnson said, “Let me just throw a couple of facts here cause these are important to understand the scare mongering … and what a fantasy all of this climate change is.”

“Why are we doing it?,” Johnson asked the audience regarding why the U.S. is investing tax dollars into the fight against climate change.

He criticized the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes clean energy tax credits for solar and wind technologies, solid waste and geothermal energy among other alternatives to fossil fuels. Early federal estimates projected around $300 billion for Energy Security and Climate Change programs within the IRA.

“It’s to create a state of fear so individuals can gain control and power over our lives. It’s a loss of freedom. That’s what this is all about,” Johnson said.

Globally, climate change is widely accepted science by politicians, however, in the United States it still remains a partisan political issue, despite numerous studies showing more than 90 percent of scientists who study Earth’s climate agree the planet is warming and humans are the primary cause.

Majorities in most surveyed countries believe global climate change is a major threat to their nation, a Pew Research study states.

The Department of Defense (DOD) has identified climate change as “a critical national security issue and threat multiplier, according to a DOD Climate Adaptation plan obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

“Climate change will continue to amplify operational demands on the force, degrade installations and infrastructure, increase health risks to our service members, and could require modifications to existing and planned equipment. Extreme weather events are already costing the Department billions of dollars and are degrading mission capabilities,” the report states.

When the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) launched a Center on Climate Change and National Security back in 2009, it drew opposition from Republicans who disputed the need for an intelligence initiative on this topic, according to The Federation of American Scientists.

The Washington Post reported in 2021, a Pentagon report indicates a shift in how the U.S. military is incorporating climate issues into its security strategy.

“Until now, when the Defense Department has considered climate change, it has tended to focus on how floods and extreme heat can affect military readiness rather than the broader geopolitical consequences of a warming world. Now it is worried that climate change could lead to state failure,” The Washington Post reported.

In March of 2022, Johnson joined other Republican lawmakers to relax environmental regulations. His efforts:

Authorized the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Removed regulatory hurdles to increase liquefied natural gas exports.

Prohibited any presidential moratoria on new energy leases.

Required the U.S. Department of the Interior to hold on an annual basis a minimum of 4 oil and natural gas lease sales in each state with land available for leasing beginning in fiscal year 2022.

Prohibited the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy from drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) until the Secretary of the Interior issues a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.

Last month during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on health care costs associated with the climate crisis, Johnson claimed that projected rising temperatures would benefit the United States and Wisconsin because fewer people would die from the cold.

California’s governor mocked Johnson in a tweet after the comments.

During Johnson’s Monday event in Milwaukee, he told a room full of journalists he would continue to support Trump if he is selected as the Republican Presidential nominee.

“I will support the nominee of the Republican party,” Johnson said.

On Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos made it clear he would not support former President Trump during an interview with WISN-TV’s UPFRONT.

“I hope that Donald Trump is a bystander, not the person at the center of the stage, and I’m going to do whatever I can to make that happen,” Vos said.

The U.S. House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 asked Vos to testify about a telephone call then President Trump made asking Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Beyond Wisconsin, former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden, who was a Bush administration appointee, spoke in a President Biden campaign commercial against former President Trump.

“If there is another term for President Trump, I don’t know what happens to America,” Hayden said.