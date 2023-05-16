TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $7,250,000

AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Deforest

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Mechanical)

2. AMOUNT: $6,345,000

AWARDED TO: Total Electric Service, Inc., Marshfield

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Electrical)

3. AMOUNT: $1,748,628

AWARDED TO: Switlick & Sons, Inc., Athens

PROJECT: Village of Rothschild, Elm and Hewitt Street 2023 Re-Construction

4. AMOUNT: $1,385,255

AWARDED TO: LaLonde Contractors, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Traffic Calming Paving and Pavement Marking Project

5. AMOUNT: $1,102,606

AWARDED TO: UPI LLC, New Berlin

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Main Relay and Combined Sewer Lining & Manhole Repair and Lining

6. AMOUNT: $738,680

AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, Deforest

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Plumbing)

7. AMOUNT: $645,869

AWARDED TO: Hegg Contractors, Inc., Ettrick

PROJECT: Town of Northfield, May Coulee Road Reconditioning

8. AMOUNT: $640,043

AWARDED TO: J.F. Ahern, Co., Fond du Lac

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Fire Protection)

9. AMOUNT: $256,981

AWARDED TO: Cornerstone Pavers, LLC, Racine

PROJECT: Town of Rib Mountain, Rib Mountain Drive Curb & Gutter Replacement

10. AMOUNT: $249,468

AWARDED TO: Visu-Sewer, Inc., Pewaukee

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Sanitary Sewer Lining & Manhole Repair and Lining In