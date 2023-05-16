TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $7,250,000
AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical, Inc., Deforest
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Mechanical)
2. AMOUNT: $6,345,000
AWARDED TO: Total Electric Service, Inc., Marshfield
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Electrical)
3. AMOUNT: $1,748,628
AWARDED TO: Switlick & Sons, Inc., Athens
PROJECT: Village of Rothschild, Elm and Hewitt Street 2023 Re-Construction
4. AMOUNT: $1,385,255
AWARDED TO: LaLonde Contractors, Inc., Waukesha
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Traffic Calming Paving and Pavement Marking Project
5. AMOUNT: $1,102,606
AWARDED TO: UPI LLC, New Berlin
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Main Relay and Combined Sewer Lining & Manhole Repair and Lining
6. AMOUNT: $738,680
AWARDED TO: Hooper Corporation, Deforest
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Plumbing)
7. AMOUNT: $645,869
AWARDED TO: Hegg Contractors, Inc., Ettrick
PROJECT: Town of Northfield, May Coulee Road Reconditioning
8. AMOUNT: $640,043
AWARDED TO: J.F. Ahern, Co., Fond du Lac
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Albertson Hall Replacement, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (Fire Protection)
9. AMOUNT: $256,981
AWARDED TO: Cornerstone Pavers, LLC, Racine
PROJECT: Town of Rib Mountain, Rib Mountain Drive Curb & Gutter Replacement
10. AMOUNT: $249,468
AWARDED TO: Visu-Sewer, Inc., Pewaukee
PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Sanitary Sewer Lining & Manhole Repair and Lining In