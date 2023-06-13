BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson builds two Grantsburg, Wis. schools

ADDRESS: Grantsburg Elementary, 475 E. James Ave.; Grantsburg High School, 480 E. James Ave.; Grantsburg Middle School, 500 E. James Ave.

SIZE: The elementary school and high school are 60,000 square feet and 20,000 square feet respectively. Crews will redesign the middle school parent drop-off area and parking lot.

COST: $24.65 million in total; the elementary school project costs $14.79 million and the high school project costs $9.86 million

START MONTH: June of 2023

COMPLETION: Fall of 2024

OWNER: Grantsburg School District

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: DSGW Architects

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kraus-Anderson and DSGW Architects will embark on replacing the closed Nelson Elementary School and 10,000 square feet of additions to the Grantsburg High School in Grantsburg, Wis. Crews will renovate 34,000 square feet in the elementary school for Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms, while renovating another 10,000 square feet for the high school cafeteria.

The facility update will benefit a growing student body and support Grantsburg School District staff, Josh Watts, a district administrator, said in a statement.

“We continue to be so grateful for the support of our community and the investment in our schools. Our updated facilities will provide many benefits for progressing student growth and supporting our staff while offering awesome gathering spots for the Grantsburg community. The construction projects continue to be on time, within budget and slated to be completed by the fall of 2024,” Watts added.