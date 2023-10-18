Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Appleton Area School District on Monday broke ground on Sandy Slope Elementary, according to Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, the firm responsible for the project’s design and construction management.

In November of 2022, Appleton voters approved a $129.8 million referendum which greenlit expansion, renovation and modernization of area schools, including the new elementary school near Appleton North High School, Hoffman officials said. Sandy Slopes will be the 18th elementary school in the district and will have capacity for 600 K-5 students to keep up with growing enrollment in the city’s north side, officials added.

Hoffman officials said the school is expected to open in the 2025-2026 school year. The project calls for a 96,000-square foot, two-story building with classrooms organized in grade level “pods.” Each pod will have dedicated entrances from playgrounds, locker space and flex rooms for individual or small group learning.

The project features a gymnasium with a full-size basketlball court, a commons and cafeteria in the center of the building, a library and media center, a general music room, band and strings music room, art and STEM spaces, a sensory gym and special education classrooms.

Greg Hartjes, superintendent of the Appleton Area School District, said community support behind the referendum was tremendous and excitement continued leading up to the groundbreaking.

“The addition of Sandy Slope Elementary to our District means we can reduce Kindergarten-2nd grade class sizes, as the north side of the city continues to grow, while also transitioning 6th graders to our middle schools. I am excited to get this project underway and I know our staff and students are excited as well,” Hartjes added.

Hoffman’s partnership with the school district goes back many years, according to Sam Statz’, the company’s president. “As an Appleton business, Hoffman is thrilled to help bring Sandy Slope Elementary to the community and help strengthen the Appleton Area School District with this addition as well as the various other projects throughout the District,” he added.

In June, Hoffman broke ground on a separate school facility project for the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst. The project was supported by $25.7 million through a referendum in April 2022.