Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn subsidiary fined in connection with flooding

Foxconn subsidiary fined in connection with flooding

By: Associated Press October 15, 2018 10:27 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A subsidiary of Foxconn Development Corp. has been fined nearly $1,200 in connection with flooding at the company’s construction site caused by heavy rains in Wisconsin during the Labor Day weekend.

The state Department of Natural Resources says it issued the citation to FEWI Development Corp. because the company had failed to fully construct a storm-water basin on the Mount Pleasant property. A properly built basin, the DNR said, would have caught the runoff before it went into Pike River.

The Taiwan-based electronics company is building a $10 billion manufacturing plant to produce liquid-crystal-display panels. The company could employ as many as 13,000 people in Wisconsin.

Foxconn says in a statement that the company is reviewing the DNR’s findings and “issues that are the focus of the citation will not be repeated.”

