Foxconn awards $83M to build out manufacturing building

Foxconn Technology Group announced on Wednesday that it has awarded $83 million worth of contracts to enlist more than a dozen companies to flesh out of the frame of its main manufacturing building in Mount Pleasant, as well as to perform various other sorts of work nearby.

The series of bid awards is among the largest the company has announced since it began construction on its Mount Pleasant complex in spring 2018. Much of the work will build off the structural skeleton that was recently completed for the company’s main, 1 million-square-foot manufacturing building at its Mount Pleasant campus. The company said Wednesday these awards come as contractors wrap up work installing the more than 400 precast panels that were needed for the building.

The contracts Foxconn announced this week result from a round of bid notices the company issued in June. The bids — labeled 5a, 5b and 5c — called for pouring a concrete slab, installing stairs and performing a variety of other jobs at the manufacturing building itself, as well as landscaping, utilities installations and similar sorts of work nearby. Foxconn said it has awarded more than $250 million worth of contracts to-date.

Foxconn has said it plans to have its main manufacturing building completed by the end of 2020. Eventually, the plant will employ as many as 1,500 workers in the manufacture of Generation 6 flatscreens.

“After beginning vertical construction last month, we’re thrilled to be continuing our progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park as we work towards our planned operational date next year,” Nelson Liu, general manager of the project, said in a statement.

Many of the winners in the later round of bidding are partnerships or joint ventures. For instance, Edgerton-Peterson JV LLC — a venture formed by Edgerton Contractors, of Oak Creek, and James Peterson Sons, of Medford — won a contract for site utilities and another for site excavation and stormwater work. And Thorne Associates, of Chicago, will work with Hazel-Sanfilippo, of Pewaukee, and JCP Construction, of Milwaukee, on a project to provide the factory with structural studs, sheathing and exterior carpentry work.

Here are the types of work sought in Foxconn’s latest round of contract awards and the companies that won:

Materials testing civil work: Giles Engineering, of Waukesha

Concrete slab on grade and slab on deck work: CD Smith, Fond Du Lac

Masonry work FAB: CD Smith, Fond Du Lac

Miscellaneous metals and stairs work: Badger Railing, Milwaukee

Structural studs, sheathing and exterior carpentry work: Thorne Associates, Chicago; working with Hetzel-Sanfilippo, Pewaukee; and JCP Construction, Milwaukee

Roofing work: CLS Racine, a joint venture of Carlson Racine Roofing & Sheetmetal, Racine; Langer Roofing and Sheetmetal, of Milwaukee; and SRS Roofing & Sheetmetal, Waterford

Curtainwall, translucent panels, metal panels and barrier work: Crown Corr Inc, Gary, Indiana; working with Construction Supply and Erection, Germantown

Sign northeast masterplan: Poblocki Sign Company, Milwaukee

Overhead doors and loading-dock equipment: Arbon Equipment Northcentral, Milwaukee

Site lighting for FAB and northeast masterplan: Aldridge Electric, Libertyville, Illinois

Telecommunication and electrical-ductbank work: Aldridge Electric, Libertyville Illinois

Site concrete for FAB work: A.W. Oakes & Son, Racine

Asphalt paving for FAB work: Payne & Dolan, Waukesha

Landscaping work for FAB and northeast master plan: Hoffman Construction, Black River Falls

Excavation and Storm-Water Work FAB Civil: Edgerton–Peterson JV; a joint venture of Edgerton Contractors, Oak Creek; and James Peterson Sons, Medford

Site Utilities Work FAB Civil: Edgerton–Peterson JV; a joint venture of Edgerton Contractors, Oak Creek; and James Peterson Sons, Medford

Meanwhile, the Foxconn subsidiary Fii rolled out plans in mid-September for a 260,000-square-foot smart manufacturing center that will be used primarily to make components for server racks. For that specific work, Mortenson Construction will be the general contractor, although Gilbane and Exyte remain the project coordinators for the Foxconn project as a whole. Mortenson later put out a call seeking subcontractors that can help build new center’s core and shell.