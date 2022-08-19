Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Judge retains jurisdiction in lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline (access required)

Judge retains jurisdiction in lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline (access required)

By: Associated Press August 19, 2022 7:31 am

A federal judge Thursday kept jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to close an oil pipeline crossing a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan's effort to shift the case to state court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo