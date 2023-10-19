Daily Reporter honors its 2023 Newsmakers of the Year

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Daily Reporter celebrated 50 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday night at Harley-Davidson in downtown Milwaukee. Companies and individuals were honored in 20 different categories during the annual awards and networking event.

Meet this year’s Newsmakers of the Year:

Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award – Dan Swanson – JP Cullen

Builder of the Year – Findorff

Communicator of the Year – Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.

Communicator of the Year – Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Construction Manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT

Estimator of the Year – David Baran – JP Cullen

Estimator of the Year – Chris Meulemans – Miron Construction

Estimator of the Year – Bill Schlie – Findorff

Estimator of the Year – Andy Seiter – Hunzinger Construction

Innovator of the Year – empowHER

Innovator of The Year – Gardner Builders

Pawsitive Impact of the Year – The Mighty Thor – U.S. Vet General Contracting

Project Executive of the Year – Greg Manzetti – Findorff

Project Executive of the Year – Rob Myers – Mortenson

Project Manager of the Year – Craig Hanson – J.F. Ahern

Project Manager of the Year – Tim King – Mead & Hunt

Project Manager of the Year – Jake Miller – Moore Construction Services

Project Manager of the Year – Dan Semrad – Boldt

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Nathan Derks – Bray Architects

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Luke Mikula – JP Cullen

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michelle Perttunen – Mortenson

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Olivia Schulte – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship

Safety Professional of the Year – Jeremy Brunhoefer – J.F. Ahern

Safety Professional of the Year – Nick Femal – Findorff

Safety Professional of the Year – Sara Gorenchan – Miron Construction

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Matt Berth – J.F. Ahern

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Derek Burdick – Findorff

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Dave Chmielewski – Findorff

Super Super of the Year – John Griffin – Miron Construction

Super Super of the Year – Jeff Hatzenbeller – VJS Construction Services

Super Super of the Year – Brandon Hill – JP Cullen

Super Super of the Year – Mike Holl – Greenfire Management Services

Super Super of the Year – Steve Hordyk – Mortenson

Super Super of the Year – Nick Molnar – Findorff

Super Super of the Year – Dan Parente – Hunzinger Construction

Super Super of the Year – Shane Scoles – Boldt

Super Super of the Year – Jared Write – Tri-North Builders

Teacher of the Year – Morgan Aune – Tri-North Builders

Team Leader of the Year – Dan Schneider – Miron Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year – Kevin Dempsey – Findorff

Unsung Hero of the Year – Mike Malloy – Mortenson

Unsung Hero of the Year – Matt Rosch – Duffek Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year – Jenny Rzepiejewski – VJS Construction Services

Woman-Owned Businesses of the Year – Quorum Architects

Workforce Development Provider of the Year – Hooper Corp.