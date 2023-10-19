Daily Reporter honors its 2023 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter celebrated 50 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday night at Harley-Davidson in downtown Milwaukee. Companies and individuals were honored in 20 different categories during the annual awards and networking event.
Meet this year’s Newsmakers of the Year:
Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award – Dan Swanson – JP Cullen
Builder of the Year – Findorff
Communicator of the Year – Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.
Communicator of the Year – Alex Mielke – JP Cullen
Construction Manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual
Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt
Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT
Estimator of the Year – David Baran – JP Cullen
Estimator of the Year – Chris Meulemans – Miron Construction
Estimator of the Year – Bill Schlie – Findorff
Estimator of the Year – Andy Seiter – Hunzinger Construction
Innovator of the Year – empowHER
Innovator of The Year – Gardner Builders
Pawsitive Impact of the Year – The Mighty Thor – U.S. Vet General Contracting
Project Executive of the Year – Greg Manzetti – Findorff
Project Executive of the Year – Rob Myers – Mortenson
Project Manager of the Year – Craig Hanson – J.F. Ahern
Project Manager of the Year – Tim King – Mead & Hunt
Project Manager of the Year – Jake Miller – Moore Construction Services
Project Manager of the Year – Dan Semrad – Boldt
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Nathan Derks – Bray Architects
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Luke Mikula – JP Cullen
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michelle Perttunen – Mortenson
Rising Young Professional of the Year – Olivia Schulte – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship
Safety Professional of the Year – Jeremy Brunhoefer – J.F. Ahern
Safety Professional of the Year – Nick Femal – Findorff
Safety Professional of the Year – Sara Gorenchan – Miron Construction
Senior Project Manager of the Year – Matt Berth – J.F. Ahern
Senior Project Manager of the Year – Derek Burdick – Findorff
Senior Project Manager of the Year – Dave Chmielewski – Findorff
Super Super of the Year – John Griffin – Miron Construction
Super Super of the Year – Jeff Hatzenbeller – VJS Construction Services
Super Super of the Year – Brandon Hill – JP Cullen
Super Super of the Year – Mike Holl – Greenfire Management Services
Super Super of the Year – Steve Hordyk – Mortenson
Super Super of the Year – Nick Molnar – Findorff
Super Super of the Year – Dan Parente – Hunzinger Construction
Super Super of the Year – Shane Scoles – Boldt
Super Super of the Year – Jared Write – Tri-North Builders
Teacher of the Year – Morgan Aune – Tri-North Builders
Team Leader of the Year – Dan Schneider – Miron Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year – Kevin Dempsey – Findorff
Unsung Hero of the Year – Mike Malloy – Mortenson
Unsung Hero of the Year – Matt Rosch – Duffek Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year – Jenny Rzepiejewski – VJS Construction Services
Woman-Owned Businesses of the Year – Quorum Architects