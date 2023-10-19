Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Reporter honors its 2023 Newsmakers of the Year

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

The Daily Reporter celebrated 50 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday night at Harley-Davidson in downtown Milwaukee. Companies and individuals were honored in 20 different categories during the annual awards and networking event.

Meet this year’s Newsmakers of the Year:

Kevin O’Toole Lifetime Achievement Award  – Dan Swanson – JP Cullen

Builder of the Year – Findorff

Communicator of the Year – Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.

Communicator of the Year – Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Construction Manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT

Estimator of the Year – David Baran – JP Cullen

Estimator of the Year – Chris Meulemans – Miron Construction

Estimator of the Year – Bill Schlie – Findorff

Estimator of the Year – Andy Seiter – Hunzinger Construction

Innovator of the Year – empowHER

Innovator of The Year – Gardner Builders

Pawsitive Impact of the Year – The Mighty Thor – U.S. Vet General Contracting

Project Executive of the Year – Greg Manzetti – Findorff

Project Executive of the Year – Rob Myers – Mortenson

Project Manager of the Year – Craig Hanson – J.F. Ahern

Project Manager of the Year – Tim King – Mead & Hunt

Project Manager of the Year – Jake Miller – Moore Construction Services

Project Manager of the Year – Dan Semrad – Boldt

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Nathan Derks –  Bray Architects

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Luke Mikula – JP Cullen

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michelle Perttunen – Mortenson

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Olivia Schulte – Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship

Safety Professional of the Year – Jeremy Brunhoefer – J.F. Ahern

Safety Professional of the Year – Nick Femal – Findorff

Safety Professional of the Year – Sara Gorenchan – Miron Construction

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Matt Berth – J.F. Ahern

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Derek Burdick – Findorff

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Dave Chmielewski – Findorff

Super Super of the Year – John Griffin – Miron Construction

Super Super of the Year – Jeff Hatzenbeller – VJS Construction Services

Super Super of the Year – Brandon Hill – JP Cullen

Super Super of the Year – Mike Holl – Greenfire Management Services

Super Super of the Year – Steve Hordyk – Mortenson

Super Super of the Year – Nick Molnar – Findorff

Super Super of the Year – Dan Parente – Hunzinger Construction

Super Super of the Year – Shane Scoles – Boldt

Super Super of the Year – Jared Write – Tri-North Builders

Teacher of the Year – Morgan Aune – Tri-North Builders

Team Leader of the Year  – Dan Schneider – Miron Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year  – Kevin Dempsey – Findorff

Unsung Hero of the Year  – Mike Malloy – Mortenson

Unsung Hero of the Year – Matt Rosch – Duffek Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year – Jenny Rzepiejewski – VJS Construction Services

Woman-Owned Businesses of the Year  – Quorum Architects

Workforce Development Provider of the Year – Hooper Corp.

