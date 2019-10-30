BUILDING BLOCKS: Matalco factory in Wisconsin Rapids

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 30, 2019 10:43 am

Matalco’s new factory will produce more than 230 million pounds of aluminum billet a year. Its main product will be 6xxx series extrusion-grade billet and logs made primarily from scrap aluminum. Within two or three years, 80 people are expected to be employed full time at the plant.

