WisDOT names 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards winners

Six Wisconsin construction companies have received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Madison.

Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Oneida and Vilas counties, a concrete paving project in Milwaukee County, a grading project in Menominee County, a small bridge project in Dunn County, a large bridge project in Sauk County, and a large contract project in Rock County.

Oneida and Vilas counties – The Excellence in Asphalt Paving Award went to Pitlik & Wick Inc. for work on a 17.4-mile section of WIS 17 between Rhinelander and Eagle River in Oneida and Vilas counties. The route sees high traffic volumes from both commuter and tourism traffic, especially during the summer months. Pitlik & Wick did an outstanding job to ensure access and limit impacts of construction while still delivering an outstanding project, according to WisDOT.

Milwaukee County – The Excellence in Concrete Paving Award went to Zignego Co. for the reconstruction of North Teutonia Avenue between West Groeling Avenue and West Capitol Drive in the city of Milwaukee. Working alongside residents and business owners, Zignego used its expertise to adjust the construction staging plan to maintain access to businesses, maintain traffic flow and keep the project on time, according to WisDOT.

Menominee County – The Excellence in Grading Award went to James Peterson Sons Inc. for work on the WIS 47 project in Menominee County. Successful coordination among the contractor, WisDOT and the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, was key to the completion of this 2.5-mile segment of WIS 47. Strong communication and ability to deliver through complex construction staging needs helped to keep work on schedule and made the project a success, according to WisDOT.

Dunn County – The Excellence in Small Structures Award went Zenith Tech for construction of the WIS 85 bridge over Rock Creek in Dunn County. The project included replacement of the bridge, as well as a Wisconsin DNR-funded dam removal. Zenith Tech and the project team worked through multiple challenges to ensure no adverse impacts to Rock Creek, a Class 1 trout stream, according to WisDOT.

Sauk County – The Excellence in Large Structures Award went to Kraemer North America for construction of the WIS 23 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. The project rehabilitated a seven-span, 990-foot steel girder structure built in 1965. Work included deck replacement, new bridge bearings and repainting the girders. Kraemer North America had a tight schedule, which required a late-fall start date and working almost continuously through the winter to reopen the bridge to traffic as required. Kraemer was instrumental in working with WisDOT and subcontractors in thinking creatively to modify the schedule and ultimately complete the work almost six weeks early, according to WisDOT.

Rock County – I-39 Constructors LLC received the Large Contract Award for its work on the I-43 Interchange Core project in Rock County. The project reconstructed and expanded 3.7 miles of both I-39 and I-43, as well as reconstructing and extending WIS 81. The project involved many different components, including three new flyover ramps and seven new structures. The contractor joint venture did an excellent job working within tight timeframes and staged construction areas to provide an excellent project while still maintaining traffic volumes of 97,000 vehicles per day, according to WisDOT.