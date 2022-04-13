Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Kraus-Anderson Construction president takes on new duties (access required)

ON THE LEVEL: Kraus-Anderson Construction president takes on new duties (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 13, 2022 4:16 pm

A familiar face at Kraus-Anderson Construction has taken on a new role in the company. Al Gerhardt, a 42-year veteran of the Minneapolis-based company, was recently named executive vice president of Kraus-Anderson Cos. In that role, he will collaborate with KA Realty and Development, among other duties. He remains president of Kraus-Anderson Construction.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo