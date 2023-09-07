Kraus-Anderson begins next phase of Amery clinic construction

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Kraus-Anderson started the final phase of a $3.53 million remodel of a hospital emergency department in Amery.

The contractor completed the first phase of a $2.27 million infusion and emergency room at Amery Hospital & Clinic, 265 Griffin St. East, in August. Crews started the first phase in February of 2023.

The second phase included remodeling the emergency department waiting area, triage area and low acuity rooms, officials said. Additionally, teams built out a new at-risk behavioral health room and central nursing station. Project officials added the second phase was completed in August of 2023.

In September, Kraus Anderson started a remodel of the hospital’s emergency department procedure room, break room and a build out of a behavioral health room and exam rooms, officials said. The final phase of the project will be completed in March of 2024, officials added.