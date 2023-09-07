Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kraus-Anderson begins next phase of Amery clinic construction

By: Ethan Duran//September 7, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Kraus-Anderson begins next phase of Amery clinic construction

Amery Hospital & Clinic

Rendering of the Amery Hospital & Clinic. Photo courtesy of Kraus-Anderson.

Kraus-Anderson begins next phase of Amery clinic construction

By: Ethan Duran//September 7, 2023//

Listen to this article

Kraus-Anderson started the final phase of a $3.53 million remodel of a hospital emergency department in Amery.

The contractor completed the first phase of a $2.27 million infusion and emergency room at Amery Hospital & Clinic, 265 Griffin St. East, in August. Crews started the first phase in February of 2023.

The second phase included remodeling the emergency department waiting area, triage area and low acuity rooms, officials said. Additionally, teams built out a new at-risk behavioral health room and central nursing station. Project officials added the second phase was completed in August of 2023.

In September, Kraus Anderson started a remodel of the hospital’s emergency department procedure room, break room and a build out of a behavioral health room and exam rooms, officials said. The final phase of the project will be completed in March of 2024, officials added.

BUILDING BLOCK

ADDRESS: 265 Griffin St. East, Amery

SIZE: 4,813 square feet

COST: $3.53 million

START MONTH: February 2023

COMPLETION: March 2024

OWNER: Amery Regional Medical Center Inc.

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: BWBR Architects Inc.

Related Content

Potawatomi renovation

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino opens new areas, starts next phase in $190M renovation

The casino unveiled two gaming areas, a bar and restaurant and a special guest area in September.

September 7, 2023

Rising Couture represents Milwaukee on the upswing

National construction union representatives got to see the new tower firsthand.

September 7, 2023

Construction workforce shortages continue, survey indicates

Not many candidates vying for work in the construction industry have the skills needed to do so, adding to wor[...]

September 7, 2023

Illinois developer worked with Wisconsin contractor to build 258-unit Wauwatosa apartment complex

Madison-based Stevens Construction and Milwaukee-based Pierce Engineers helped deliver the apartment community[...]

September 5, 2023

Chicago developer pitches adaptive reuse events space in West Allis

Developers want to turn a former foundry into a "high-end venue" with the help of a TIF.

August 31, 2023

Cities across Wisconsin ramp up new construction in 2023

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue tracks new construction and calculates a levy limit percent [...]

August 31, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles