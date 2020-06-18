Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: We Energies STEM Center at MSOE

BUILDING BLOCKS: We Energies STEM Center at MSOE

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 18, 2020 1:10 pm

The project will be the product of collaboration among the Milwaukee School of Engineering, We Energies, Rockwell Automation and American Family Insurance. The center is meant to be a place where K-12 students can receive instruction in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – collectively known as the STEM subjects.

Tagged with:

About Bridgetower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo