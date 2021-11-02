Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commercial Construction / Judge issues injunction halting work on parts of $500M Cardinal-Hickory power line (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] November 2, 2021 3:14 pm

Even as utilities were preparing to move forward with building the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line in western Wisconsin, a federal judge handed down an injunction that will temporarily prevent the work from going forward on or near federally protected areas. American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative announced Monday that construction will ...

