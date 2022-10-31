Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Skywalk Building for Children's Hospital

By: Ethan Duran October 31, 2022 2:18 pm

The two-story Skywalk Building will house the Emergency Department and Level 1 Trauma Center, a retail pharmacy and an interfacility transport team at Children’s Wisconsin.

