Zignego awarded more than $100M for interstate projects

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded more than $100 million to Zignego Co. to work on separate highway projects in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

Zignego was awarded $59 million to rebuild the Interstate 41 airport freeway between 84th Street and 35th Street in Milwaukee County. The company was given another $50 million to work on the Mequon Road Interchange on the Interstate 43 North-South Freeway project in Ozaukee County. Both projects involve milling and grading, as well as other highway infrastructure tasks such as storm sewer and pavement marking.

The roadbuilder beat out four other firms in the bidding session, including Michels Corp., James Peterson Sons Inc., Zenith Tech and Hoffman Construction. WisDOT selected winners on July 18.

The Interstate 43 project will modernize a 14-mile corridor from Silver Spring Drive north to WIS 60 in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties, WisDOT officials said. The airport freeway project entails bridge, retaining walls, sign bridges and a noise wall, according to the state contract.

Both projects have an 8% goal for disadvantaged businesses to participate, according to the contract. Zignego is obligated to complete I-41 construction by Nov. 1, 2024, and complete the Interstate 43 construction by June 30, 2025.

Dan Zignego, president of Zignego Co., said the contract went to the lowest responsible bid according to WisDOT’s letting process.