BUILDING BLOCKS: New Bader Philanthropies building

BUILDING BLOCKS: New Bader Philanthropies building

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 2, 2019 12:59 pm

This two-story building now stands near Bader Philanthropies headquarters in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. Once renovated, the structure will be occupied by two tenants, Shalem Healing and Sam’s Place.

