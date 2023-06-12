Potawatomi Casino temporarily closes during massive $100 million renovation

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced it would close its Milwaukee casino for a $100 million, 120,000-square-foot renovation. The closure will take place Monday at 10 p.m. through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Potawatomi plans to add 1,800 slot machines, a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats,” a new club booth and an array of 4K televisions on the third floor of the casino, officials said. The project includes a KISS-themed Rock & Brews restaurant to seat up to 200 people, a coffee shop and additional food options expected this summer.

The casino will be closed while crews work on electrical upgrades for the new restaurants, gaming floor and hotel, a Potawatomi spokesperson told The Daily Reporter.

The electrical upgrades were the next step in the $100 million renovation and would bring the casino project to completion, Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino Hotel, said in a statement.

“The electrical upgrades getting underway here shortly at Potawatomi Casino Hotel are the next step in our $100 million renovation. We hope our guests understand that the brief closure today will bring us closer to completion overall. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the property very soon, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months on what we’ve been doing to revolutionize our second level and our gaming experience here at Potawatomi Casino Hotel,” Ortiz added.

The Sky Bridge walkway connecting the parking structure to the casinos and escalators to the third floor will be closed from June 12 through July 11, officials said. Guests must use the first-floor south lobby or hotel lobby to enter the casino, officials added. Hotel guests will be able to check in at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gilbane Building Co. and Greenfire Management Services entered a project labor agreement with laborers in September of 2022 and will serve as the primary contractors for the project.

The electrical upgrades were the next step in the $100 million renovation and would bring the casino project to completion, Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casino Hotel, said in a statement.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, the hotel and casino opened Milwaukee’s first sports betting center inside the casino. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson cast the first bet, 20 dollars for the Milwaukee Bucks before their quick exit from the NBA Finals.

The casino project will open in different phases this year: Casino officials plan to open the first half of the project on Aug. 1 and have a grand opening on Sept. 1, Ortiz told The Daily Reporter.