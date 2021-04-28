Welcome to the Power 20 List

The editorial department at The Daily Reporter works for you every day — we report the news to keep you informed. Ultimately the result at the end of every day is to provide information and insights with one goal in mind: To keep your business successful, help you stay ahead of the curve and help you make money.

That’s the impetus behind our first-ever Daily Reporter Power 20 List. The Power List is a showcase of the most influential companies, organizations and people leading their respective industries right now. It includes the firms, executives, practitioners, advocates and organizations that are producing innovative work, advancing the industries and making our communities a better place to live, work and plan well into the future.

Each quarter, The Daily Reporter editorial team nominates, debates and selects a list of 20 industry-specific power players and companies based on The Daily Reporter’s extensive knowledge and reporting on the state’s built-environment — starting with today’s Power 20 of Architecture List.

Each selection is profiled in today’s issue of the newspaper and online at dailyreporter.com. Industries to be covered include architecture, engineering, project owners (developers and public agencies) and builders. In November, The Daily Reporter will compile each industry list into a Power 80 list and include it in our annual Construction Almanac magazine that is distributed to 10,000 industry professionals throughout the region.

We hope that you find today’s architecture list informative as we introduce you to the people who are at the forefront and literally charting a course of success.

Joe Yovino, Group editor

2020 was a tough year for many Wisconsin architecture firms. Some had to lay off personnel. Some promising – and lucrative – projects were put on hold. But the industry is bouncing back.

Clients are seeking new designs and reviving stalled projects. Firms are hiring. Economists are forecasting a major re-bound.

The Daily Reporter editorial team interviewed representatives of the following 20 architecture firms about their methodology, business approach and projects. Our rankings reflect each firm’s size, innovation and social mission. These necessarily subjective rankings were determined via a spirit of celebration and collaboration. While this is a select list, it may change each year.

1. Kristin Dufek, Eppstein Uhen Architects Vice President

2. Joseph Sinnett, Kahler Slater

3. Kevin Allebach, HGA

4. Nicholas Kent, a partner at Plunkett Raysich Architects

5. Scott Ramlow, president Ramlow/Stein Architects

6. Matt Rinka, RINKA

7. Steve Raasch, Zimmerman Architects

8. Andy Platz, Mead and Hunt

9. Lawrence Barton, president and chief executive officer at Strang Architects

10. Jeff Zutz, president and CEO of Flad Architects

11. Falamak Nourzad, a founder and principal of Continuum Architects + Planners

12. Gene Guszkowski, CEO and senior design principal at AG Architecture

13. Maria Welch, senior project specialist at Bray Architects

14. Vince Micha, The Kubala Washatko Architects

15. Matt Mano, Stephen Perry Smith Architects

16. Alexandra Ramsey, principal at Engberg Anderson

17. Katie Kawczynski, lead architect at VJS Construction Services

18. Ryan Thomas, project manager at Madisen Maher

19. Beth Prochaska, Potter Lawson

20. Jeff Brenkus, Gary Brink Architecture | Design