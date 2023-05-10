Pickleball court builders Munson and Frank Armstrong Paving reunite for the first time since 1977

Glendale-based Munson, Inc. announced May 3 it acquired Butler-based Frank Armstrong Paving and Sports Surfacing. Both companies specialize in building indoor and outdoor sports surfaces, including tennis court construction and the pickleball craze sweeping the Milwaukee area.

Reuniting the two companies had been a longstanding goal for Munson since they parted ways 46 years ago, company vice president Rob Fetherston said in a statement. Both companies provide essentially the same services, such as asphalt paving, fencing and building tennis and pickleball courts, company officials added.

“We are both quality-detailed in our work, serve a similar customer base and geographical area, and have expertise in tennis, pickleball, and other sports surfaces,” Fetherston added.

Around 15 workers from Frank Armstrong Paving will join Munson’s workforce, which had a total of 50 employees before the reunion, company officials said.

“We are bringing as many qualified employees as possible to grow our team in the grading, paving, seal coating, and color coating areas. The addition of these talented industry professionals is by far the greatest benefit of this merger to our organization,” Fetherston noted.

Frank Armstrong Paving opened in 1977 when Frank Armstrong left Munson to start his own venture, company officials said. Scott Greenlees, former Munson employee and current Frank Armstrong Paving owner, joined the company a few years after. After the split, Munson retained the name Munson-Armstrong Paving Division for its asphalt and sealing operations, company officials added.

Munson was founded in 1955 by James B. Munson and provides asphalt paving, fencing installation, repair services and builds tennis and pickleball courts.

Pickleball, like tennis but with a wiffle ball instead of a tennis ball, grew to 4.8 million U.S. players in 2021, according to a USA Pickleball fact sheet.